Namibia: Children of DRC Not Forgotten Over Christmas

ABOUT 250 children living at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement enjoyed a Christmas treat last Friday, thanks to Anja Röhwer's ongoing charity work in this poor community.

The Christmas event signalled the closure of the soup kitchen for 2020. Children were spoiled with a hotdog and a pouch of sweets.

"Hotdogs are a very big deal to them. They love them! And the sweets are also very precious to them, as they cannot afford such simple luxuries. It's Christmas time!" said Röhwer, as Riaan (12) flung his arms around his "Mrs Anja" - grinning from ear to ear.

Riaan told The Namibian that he "used to be very naughty".

"I used to steal and sniff glue. I also smoked. But I don't do that anymore because Ms Anja taught me to have a positive and healthy outlook," he said gleaming.

Riaan is a little 'soccer star' at the Swakopmund Football Club and is now also enjoying school and is determined to make something out of his life.

Around them were groups of children - some toddlers; others teenagers - sitting alone or together in the sun, enjoying their treat.

Besides the small Christmas gesture, Orano Mine has also contributed food parcels to the vulnerable families of the Swakopmund community.

Moreover, throughout the year, Röhwer has also given more than 1 000 struggling families of Swakopmund food parcels that contain all of the necessities to live a healthy life.

Röhwer wanted to continue the legacy that was left behind by her late mother, Jutta Röhwer. She also works closely with the women and children to address the social challenges that the community faces daily.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the help of local companies and foreign donors, Röhwer has successfully managed to empower the community as a whole.

Her women's empowerment project aims at helping and teaching mothers valuable skills to enable them to generate income to support their families.

Röhwer is also developing a new DRC women's community centre, which will include a kindergarten, a soup kitchen and a safe haven for children and women of the DRC community.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Röhwer's DRC soup kitchen was closed due to government regulations. This, however, did not stop her from ensuring that the registered women and children of the community remained fed and looked after to help combat the difficult situation that Covid-19 placed them in.

This was achieved through the weekly distribution of food parcels containing flour, sugar, maize meal, oil, noodles and rice. Most of the food was donated by the kindness of local and international support.

Asked why she spends so much of her time helping the vulnerable members of the community, Röhwer explains that many Namibians are privileged with an abundance of food and pleasures, and that it gives her great reward to see the community receive a better standard of living.

"I have the opportunity to do this, and there are others who care to make a positive difference in this world. Working together in these times can only be good for our country's upliftment," she said.