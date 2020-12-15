South Africa: The Problem With Making Predictions in an Uncertain World

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

If anything, 2020 should have made us wary of predictions. As author and wealth manager Barry Ritholtz said recently, 2020 will be remembered for how wrong so many were about so much.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

In the late 1990s, a team of young tech journalists believed that the internet was going to change the world in unimaginable ways. We told this to anyone who would listen - particularly our peers in mining, which we saw as a sunset industry. In terms of the trend, we were broadly right. But as far as profitable investments went, I, for one, couldn't have been more wrong. The tech collapse is a memory I won't forget in a hurry, while investments in platinum and the like kept my mining colleagues smiling for years.

Which goes to show that identifying trends or "big economic ideas" is one thing, but making profitable predictions from them is another thing entirely.

If anything, 2020 should have made us wary of predictions. As author and wealth manager Barry Ritholtz said recently, the year 2020 will be remembered for how wrong so many were about so much. From the pandemic to the election, and from the economy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.