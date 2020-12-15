South Africa: The Problem With Making Predictions in an Uncertain World

analysis

If anything, 2020 should have made us wary of predictions. As author and wealth manager Barry Ritholtz said recently, 2020 will be remembered for how wrong so many were about so much.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

In the late 1990s, a team of young tech journalists believed that the internet was going to change the world in unimaginable ways. We told this to anyone who would listen - particularly our peers in mining, which we saw as a sunset industry. In terms of the trend, we were broadly right. But as far as profitable investments went, I, for one, couldn't have been more wrong. The tech collapse is a memory I won't forget in a hurry, while investments in platinum and the like kept my mining colleagues smiling for years.

Which goes to show that identifying trends or "big economic ideas" is one thing, but making profitable predictions from them is another thing entirely.

