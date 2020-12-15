South Africa: The ANC NEC Must Instruct Ace to Step Aside - Party's Integrity Commission Rules

analysis

After meeting ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the weekend, the party's Integrity Commission has found that he must step aside after being charged with corruption as demanded by the party's resolutions and its NEC anti-corruption August meeting

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) must suspend its secretary-general Ace Magashule if he does not step aside after being charged with corruption, the party's Integrity Commission has decided.

The Integrity Commission of the ANC has recommended to the NEC, its highest decision-making body between conferences, that it immediately implement the so-called "step-aside" rule where leaders charged with a criminal offence must step down from their positions.

ANC IC SG Report Final

In a whistle-fast, 3-page finding made after Magashule met the Integrity Commission on Saturday, 12 December, the Integrity Commission said that the party's reputation was being harmed in the public eye and that Magashule must do as he told them he would: "never resist the decision of the NEC even if he might not agree with it".

The NEC decision of August 2020 says "Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures, or...