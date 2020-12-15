South Africa: It's Literally in Our Hands to Beat the Second Wave

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jillian Green

Don't leave it all to government to beat Covid-19, you have a responsibility too.

First published in Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

In a year like annus horribilis 2020, when everything has seemingly gone for a ball of chalk, it's easy only to see how terrible things are. To look at the world through Covid-19-coloured glasses...

That's how this column was supposed to start. The plan was to focus on some good things and positive developments that 2020 has brought us. It will have to wait for another day, probably in the very distant future.

With the announcement that South Africa is now experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections, it seems we have much to do before we can celebrate.

Except that's just the trouble. We were too quick to celebrate the lockdown being eased, the economy opening up, and that we could gather socially. We reverted to pre-lockdown behaviour almost immediately. We dropped our guard, we said we were covid-fatigued.

Businesses and restaurants started operating as normal - first with strict rules, then more relaxed. "You don't have to wear your mask, we [the service staff] will do so," was the response when I asked why customers at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

