South Africa: Consumer Confidence Maintains Rebound in Fourth Quarter, but Remains in Negative Territory

analysis

The fact that the index remains mired in negative territory bodes ill for the pace of recovery.

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index has maintained its rebound, adding 11 points for a fourth quarter (Q4) reading of -12, FNB said on Monday. The low-income group of consumers had the biggest bound, helped by the easing of lockdown restrictions, which enabled much of the low-wage workforce to return to work, and the extension of social grant top-ups.

In Q2, the Consumer Confidence Index plunged 22 points to a 35-year low of -33 as the hard lockdown shut down the economy. Rebounds were only to be expected from such a low base as economic activity perked up and the index in Q3 rose 10 points to -23. Upward momentum has been maintained this quarter with the 11-point rise to -12.

A glance at the graphic shows that it remains well shy of the record peak of +26 it reached in Q1 2018, which is kind of curious as the economy was hardly on fire then. But renewed confidence, or "Ramaphoria", clearly took hold after President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced the confidence-shattering Jacob Zuma after the ANC's elective conference.

All three income groups - low,...