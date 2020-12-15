South Africa: The 2021 Local Elections and the Extended Age of Chaos and Power Contestation

analysis

There will be more divided informal coalitions, provinces waiting to jump into power vacuums and courts being dragged into political disputes.

On Friday, 4 December 2020, Nelson Mandela Bay's council was finally able to elect a new mayor, the DA's Nqaba Bhanga. Almost immediately the Cooperative Governance MEC in the province, the ANC's Xolile Nqata, wrote him a letter in which he claimed that the election was illegal. This follows a trend in which various parties in Nelson Mandela Bay appear intent on denying others power when they cannot exercise it themselves. It also follows the actions of the Gauteng Provincial Government in trying to remove the DA from power in Tshwane. Those actions failed, but this kind of turmoil is likely to only grow in the aftermath of next year's local elections.

There can be no doubting the political turmoil in Nelson Mandela Bay. It was without a mayor for a year after the UDM's Mongameli Bobani was removed. During that time numerous attempts were made to call meetings and cobble informal coalitions together.

At one stage the speaker of the council, the ANC's Bulelwa Mafaya, refused to hold a meeting at which the mayoral election could proceed. This...