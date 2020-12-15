South Africa: Why Investing in Emerging Market Companies Makes More of an Impact Than Foreign Aid

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Martin Soderberg

For decades, many have viewed foreign aid as the best way for rich, developed countries to help poor, developing countries. In fact, the value of international development aid reached a new peak of $152.8bn in 2019, a slight increase over 2018, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns have, however, underscored the limitations of foreign aid. In Uganda, for example, aid cuts have forced hundreds of thousands of people to the brink of starvation. Even outside such an extreme example, many believe that foreign aid only serves the interests of donor countries and that it either creates dependency or has too many destitution "traps" to be effective. There are also some who argue that most foreign aid is spent on Western consultants instead of the people it's supposed to help.

But if foreign aid is ineffective and we accept that wealthier countries should "do their bit" to help, how should they go about doing so?

A much better solution may be to invest in companies in these countries which have long-term commercial viability and which provide local solutions to local problems.

Foreign aid and missing incentives

One of the problems with foreign aid...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.