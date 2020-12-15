Namibia: Longer Period Loan Repayments Slightly Push Car Sales Up

THE new regulation that vehicle loans can now be paid off over six years is gradually breaking a low sales spell on new vehicles, with almost 700 new cars sold last month.

Analysts have also said the black Friday specials run towards the end of November also contributed to the 698 cars sold - a 25% increase from the 559 vehicles sold in October.

The vehicles sold, however, fall short by 20% compared to 875 new vehicles sold in November last year.

While this is some good news, IJG analysts said the general trend in new vehicle sales remains negative as every sector recorded lower sales than during the same month last year.

There appears to be no other economic theory to explain the low vehicle sales, other than the current economic realities caused by Covid-19-imposed lockdowns, and showrooms remain relatively full of new vehicles waiting for customers.

Interest rates are still low and it is cheaper to buy a vehicle now than at any other time using a bank loan.

Last week, the Bank of Namibia kept the benchmark repo rate at 3,75% and consequently the prime rate at 7,5%. In January, the prime rate was above 10%, meaning the interest on any loan from a commercial bank was in double digits.

The analysis of November figures by IJG show that year-to-date 6 910 vehicles have been sold, 2 880 of which were passenger vehicles, 3 554 were light commercial vehicles, and 478 were medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

IJG said on a 12-month cumulative basis, 7 627 new vehicles were sold, as at the end of November, representing a contraction of 26,8% from the 10 417 sold over the comparable period a year ago.

The analysts said this 12-month cumulative figure is hovering around levels last seen in 2005 and it is a consequence of the recessionary environment the country finds itself in.

"Eroded consumer and business confidence, coupled with the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation as well as a halt in foreign direct investment brought on by poor policy guidance means that domestic economic growth (and, by extension, new vehicle sales) are expected to remain muted for the foreseeable future," read IJGs commentary.

In neighbouring South Africa, domestic sales were at 39 315 units for November, a 12% drop from the 44 670 vehicles sold in November last year.

This trend was mirrored by export sales at 31 966 units, which also declined by 7,6% compared to the 34 588 vehicles exported in November 2019.

Reflecting on the new vehicle sales statistics for last month, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said although the gradual monthly gains in sales growth by volume in the new vehicle market continued during the month, the year-to-date situation remained also depressed.

The association further said a positive development is the steady small recovery gains in the new-vehicle market over recent months, however, real growth is still far away.

"With low inflation, marketing incentives available on new vehicles as well as interest rates expected to remain low for quite some time, it is actually a good time to purchase a new vehicle. However, consumer behaviour changes and short-term budget pressures could result in longer-term developments on the back of protracted Covid-19 concerns, as consumers might have less need for mobility, despite improved new vehicle affordability," said Naamsa in its commentary.

