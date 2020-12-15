Namibia: Youngest Desert Dash Solo Rider Finishes in Top 10

JULIAN Nel of Swakopmund, the youngest rider in a field of 207 entrants in the men's solo division of this year's Nedbank Desert Dash, finished in seventh place, as one of the youngest riders to finish in the top 10 in this main edition since the race was introduced 21 years ago.

Nel, who turned 19 in August, crossed the finish line at Swakopmund's waterfront mall in 16h57m44s, just over two hours after reigning Desert Dash champion Konny Looser of Switzerland, who won the grueling 373km race from Windhoek, through the Khomas Hochland and Namib Desert to Swakopmund - again.

"My first goal was to just finish the race, considering I was so young and going solo. My biggest goal, however, was to finish the race in 17 hours. My secret goal was to finish under the top 10," the teenager told The Namibian, all smiles that he managed to achieve all the goals in one race.

Solo riders must be 19 before participating solo. Nel has completed the 'dash' before - once, in 2018, as part of a four-man team, and then last year as part of a two-man team.

He said there was a time when he thought of giving up during the first half of the 24-hour race after struggling with the degree of sun-stroke. According to the riders, conditions this year were harsh in terms of the heat and wind.

"I thought then that time and place does not matter - just a finish at least," Nel said.

It was when he reached the halfway mark that he "heard" that he was in 10th place. This energised the young man, as he realised that it might just be possible to meet his time goal, and even finish in the top 10.

"In the final stretch, as we got into Swakopmund, I knew I could make it, and I just 'motored' it with renewed energy. When I crossed the finish line, all I could think was that I had achieved a major goal in my life, and I am very proud of myself. It is a relief to achieve something like that," he explained.

Nel is not done with the Desert Dash, and still has big plans, as he looks to push his position to the top, but that will have to wait for the time being, as he will be going to Stellenbosch University next year to do a four-year degree in mecha-tronical engineering.

He completed his Grade 12 at the Swakopmund Private School in 2019, and took a gap year, as he was unsure of what professional path to follow. And then, while taking a break, the Covid-19 pandemic hit that resulted in the cancellation of all major mountain bike races, which at first did not sit well with this active person who loves sports. He also enjoys tennis and surfing.

There was, however, still hope that the Desert Dash would take place, and the prevailing circumstances helped Nel decide that he would go "all out" and train for the solo event.

This resulted in a goal, a plan, commitment, hard work and perseverance for the last eight months.

"Swakop is limited in certain ways; there are not many people who have the me training regimes. My friend kept pushing me, and would ride with me at first; and my coach, Helene Wigget, was the reason why I was able to get into the firm to carry me through this race," Nel explained, adding that besides gym workout and responsible dieting, he had to put in an average of 12 hours of cycling a week around the central coast's tough desert terrain.

He does not tolerate the excuse of there 'is no time' to do all this, encouraging other youngsters to set themselves a goal and commit themselves to it with hard work.

The biggest challenge for him was to stay inspired as many times the training was tough, and he had to cycle hundreds of kilometers alone, but it paid off in the end, and the satisfaction that comes from achieving one's goal is worth it, according to him.

"At previous races, I saw the solo riders crossing the finish line spent of everything, but they had a smile of accomplishment. I wanted that too and this year was the right year to do so," he told this newspaper.

Nel said he would love to be on the same level as Looser, and hopes that one day he would be able to race with him.