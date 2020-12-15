Namibia: Nujoma Guard Dies in Alleged Suicide

A BODYGUARD of founding president Sam Nujoma allegedly committed suicide in Windhoek during the early hours of yesterday.

Sources close to the matter confirmed that the bodyguard was attached to the founding president's office.

Namibian Police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the alleged suicide.

The bodyguard, identified as inspector Oscar Sisande (54), allegedly shot himself in the head at around 03h30 at his rented residence at Soweto in Windhoek. His next of kin have been informed.

Shikwambi said the motive is unknown and there was no suicide note left behind.

She said police investigations into the matter continue.

"I am not sure whether he was the bodyguard of the founding president, but he is a VIP police [officer]," she said.

The Namibian understands that Sisande was at work over the weekend but did not die on duty. He has worked for Nujoma for many years but has also worked at State House on several stints during former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's tenure.

The founding president's personal assistant Paul Shipale referred The Namibian to the police.

"The office has been quarantined since last week. Please find out from the police headquarters," he said.

This is not the first of Nujoma's guards to die this month. About a week and a half ago, another guard succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Following this, the founding president contracted the potentially fatal virus and was hospitalised on 6 December. He has since been discharged.