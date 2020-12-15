Tanzania: Cooking Demo Classes Introduced to Curb Malnutrition

HEALTH stakeholders have introduced cooking demonstration classes in various villages, teaching villagers how best to prepare and cook nutritious food.

The move goes simultaneously with the introduction of special centres for children with malnutrition for improving their health status.

It is through 'Enrich' Project that implemented by International Nongovernmental World Vision Organisation, whereby about 18 women groups have already been formed so far in the region, with Shinyanga District having seven, Kahama (5) and Kishapu (6) and cooking training being already in progress.

Project Manager, Dr John Mtimbwa, made this revelation during a nutrition stakeholders' workshop to discuss the nutrition status in the region at the weekend.

"Every meal should contain nutrients from all five food groups, namely protein, vitamins, fat, carbohydrates and minerals. Women, who are main cooks in families, must be aware of this to help fight against malnutrition," he said.

Parents, together with their children facing malnutrition have been attending demonstration classes for 12 days consecutively to let health experts also evaluate the scope of the problem, according to Dr Mtimbwa.

He said evaluation, which took place at Wishiteleja Village for children aged 6 to 23.9 months, found 22 out of 71 suffering from moderate malnutrition.

Regional Nutrition Officer Denis Madeleke commented that not only cooking training, but the groups were also to serve in parenting behavioural change to let everyone fight against malnutrition.

According to him, moderate malnutrition in the region is 4.3 per cent, underweight 15 per cent and stunting 32.1 per cent.

"However, slight malnutrition and anaemia have normalised. This is due to mobilisation on the importance of eating balanced meals," said the nutrition officer.

One of the training beneficiaries, Ms Gaudensia Charles, said training would not only serve children, but also all family members.