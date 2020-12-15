Tanzania: NGO Pushes for Protection of Internet Users, Review of Laws

A NONGOVERNMENTAL organisation, Haki Maendeleo, has called for a review of the Cybercrime Act, 2015 and the Tanzanian Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2020 to enhance and protect the rights of internet users.

Speaking at a session that brought together Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) and human rights activists to deliberate on how best to protect the rights of internet users in Dodoma on Monday, Haki Maendeleo Wilfred Warioba said: "We have laws, but due to technological advances, people are also increasingly becoming victims of the internet for various reasons."

He said the government must consider reviewing some pieces of legislation to bear on ongoing transformation brought about by technological advances.

Citing mobile phones, for instance, Mr Warioba said people in rural areas used mobile phones to make calls and were receiving vital information, including updates on weather patterns, agro-inputs and markets.

"We want the internet to be used for development and not to be abused. That is why we want the authorities to understand that the internet is also part of human rights," he said.

He explained that his organisation had been working with CHRGG to raise public awareness on human rights. However, he said areas such as personal data and financial transactions must be protected by laws and regulations.

Mr Nabo Asay, Director of Legal Service Department (CHRGG) told reporters in Dodoma that gender stereotyping and male chauvinism affected the promotion of human rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The director noted that people must fully utilise the internet, especially social media networks, to address gender-based violence.

"We are witnessing a growing trend of abuse of internet platforms. It's high time people stopped it," he said. Social media, according to Mr Asay, has become powerful, thus there is a need to ensure it does not become a hideout of abuses.

A participant and a member of Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (Tawla) Penina Robert said there was a need to engage in discussions especially after the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Ms Robert noted that there were many cases of abuse and of gender-based violence on the internet despite efforts by both state and non-state actors to curb them.

"There are insults, humiliation and other forms of human rights violations on the internet. All this can stop if there is responsible use of the internet," she said.