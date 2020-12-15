Tanzania: Donkey Traders Suffer Losses Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Kareny Masasy

DONKEY traders have urged the government to set up their special markets after only one in the region closed down.

The call came after some 20 traders from Manyara and Singida regions, who spent 40 days, failed to sell over 2,000 donkeys in Shinyanga after finding the market and buyers no longer in place.

"The investor, Fanghua Investment Company, announced to close the business in October. The firm directed us to bring the donkeys before the closure day. We responded, but we have found out that there are no buyers," a donkey trader, Mr Yona Lucas, from Manyara told 'Daily News' at the weekend.

He said apart from finding the market closed they also incurred huge losses after 280 animals died as they were still waiting so that they could be sold.

The animals died due to various reasons, including bad weather and pasture. Mr Lucas said: "the problem is that there was only one investor dealing with the donkey meat business". Mr Lucas has 100 donkeys bought at between 150,000/- and 200,000/- each and he expected to sell a kilo of meat at about 2,000/-.

One animal normally weighs between 120 and 170kg. "You can see how much we are going to lose," he said as he expressed his utter dismay. Another trader from Singida, Ms Selina Amon, said they were in a dilemma on how they were going to pay their bank loans since no alternative was at hand.

Ms Amon said they had invested a lot because donkeys were obtained as far as Mbeya and sold in Shinyanga. When reached for comment, Shinyanga District Commissioner (DC) Jansita Mboneko said there was miscommunication between traders and the investor because the business was shut down in July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I advised them to stop the business while we were waiting for new directives from the relevant ministry," Ms Mboneko said. The DC said the investor was "supposed to tell traders the truth to curb further losses."

The district authorities, according to Ms Mboneko, have already communicated to the relevant authority to find a solution. Fanghua Investment Manager Alice Mingyang said the business was closed since July due to various challenges.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.