Tanzania: Pct Wants Pharmacies to Sell Drugs On Prescriptions

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PHARMACY Council of Tanzania (PCT) has embarked on countrywide awareness education over recently formulated regulations meant to control arbitrary selling of medicines without regard to prescriptions from a medical doctor.

The regulations, which came out in April this year after the PCT had crafted them, are a result of reports that some pharmacies sell drugs to people without regard to doctor's prescriptions, thus posing a threat to human health.

According to PCT Registrar Elizabeth Shekalaghe, PCT has begun advocacy of the new regulations.

"We have started doing advocacy in the Southern Highlands, the Lake Zone followed by the Central Eastern and Northern zones," she told 'Daily News' on Monday by phone, noting that they were designing a work plan for enforcing the regulations.

"Pharmacies are not allowed to sell to people medicines like antibiotics and others that are subject to doctor's prescriptions," Ms Shekalaghe insisted.

PCT started crafting the regulations and it will in the near future introduce them to stakeholders. She said the council would continue inspecting pharmacies and create awareness among members of the public on the effects of selling and consuming medicines without doctor's prescriptions.

Consuming drugs without authorised prescriptions is dangerous to health since doctors are entrusted with the responsibility of recommending the right medication for a particular illness.

For instance, she said, an arbitrary use of antibiotics led to antimicrobial resistance and increased treatment costs. Failing to take medication as prescribed by a medical doctor or instructed by a pharmacist can lead to worsening of the disease, hospitalisation or even death.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), taking medicines as prescribed or medication adherence is important for controlling chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions and overall long-term health and well-being

