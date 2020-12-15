Tanzania: Trc Tickets Now On Airtel Money

TANZANIA Railway Corporation (TRC) customers can now buy tickets using Airtel Tanzania mobile phones platform-the wallet.

The deal came after TRC and Airtel inked a partnership on Monday to boost and simplify railway transport ahead of end of the year festive seasons.

TRC has been doing well in rail transport especially after the government has invested a lot in improving its infrastructure and introducing new routes between Dar es Salaam, Moshi and Arusha.

TRC Managing Director Masanja Kadogosa said they continued focusing on customer satisfaction in many ways, including engaging in quality products.

"This partnership with Airtel will allow all customers to use digital platforms in purchasing our tickets as it is convenient and user-friendly and can be accessed from anywhere and ensure reliable transport services," Mr Kadogosa said during the signing ceremony.

Airtel Communication Director Beatrice Singano said Airtel had always been welcoming such partnerships which added value to services.

"This [partnership] will add value to existing services for the benefit of our customers, where TRC customers can secure their tickets easily by paying through Airtel Money at their own convenience," Ms Singano said.

She said the partnership with TRC would no longer subject travellers to physically visit TRC offices to book their tickets. "Airtel Money has already integrated with TRC and now Airtel Money customers can pay for their tickets directly and it is fast, quick, safe and convenient," she said.