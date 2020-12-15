Tanzania: Dit Donates 240 Pairs of Shoes to Primary School Children

DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology (DIT) Mwanza Campus on Monday donated 240 pairs of shoes worth 4.8m/- to primary school pupils in Ilemela District.

"Beneficiaries are children from poor families studying at Ilemela, Jeshini, Mwambani and Sabasaba primary schools in the district," said DIT Mwanza Campus Director, Dr Albert Mmari.

"We are supporting the government's free education initiative, which has boosted school enrolment according to our anecdotal research. DIT is aware that some children are brought up by grandparents who are unable to provide them with all necessities.

There are also those who come from poor families, despite having parents. They also need support," said the director. According to him, they will also support various schools to promote equality in schools.

Ilemela Primary School Assistant Head Teacher, Rosemary Alphonce admitted there was an increase in school enrolment from about 60 in the past to over 100 pupils at present.

She expressed her gratitude to DIT and other stakeholders for supporting needy pupils, noting that: "We have a good number of needy pupils. As we receive new comers every year, school enrolment keeps on increasing. Needy children need support, care and inclusion."

When asked on how the school identified needy pupils, Ms Alphonce responded that physical appearance, especially for new comers told a lot about their financial status and family background.

She added: "Some grandparents have been visiting the school to ask if their grandchildren can be helped in terms of financial support."

Ms Asteria Kaki, who accompanied her grandchild to witness DIT support, praised the fifth phase government for free education, saying the government's decision to offer free education had helped many pupils and students from poor families to attend school.

"I take care of my three grandchildren after their parents passed away. Before free education they were not able to go to school due to lack of the wherewithal. They now attend school without any problem. We ask other stakeholders to take a leaf from DIT and help needy children to access education," she said.