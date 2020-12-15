Tanzania: Absa Scoops Award, Pledges Support to Industrialization

ABSA Bank Tanzania has guaranteed support in realising the country's industrialisation process.

The bank's Chief Finance Officer Mr Obedi Laiser has pledged to continue supporting the government to realise its goals of making Tanzania an industrial nation.

The bank will continue to support Tanzania Consumers Choice Awards (TCCA) event as the right platform that fosters the industrialisation drive championed by President Dr John Magufuli as industries are the engine for economic growth.

Mr Laiser was speaking after his bank scooped the most preferred international bank of the year award at the second TCCA event which took place in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Absa Bank Tanzania was the main sponsor of this year's TCCA event, which gives platform for consumers, business community and manufacturers to be recognised for their contribution in the sector.

Mr Laiser said his bank recognised the importance of consumers in banking business, product rebranding and marketing strategies.

"This event is a clear testimony that consumers are satisfied with the services offered by different companies and services provided by small business people and tycoons," he said.

"It's is our hope that this unique competition will also invite companies from outside the country -- especially our neighbours in the East Africa region -- and eventually make it more competitive at the regional and international level."

Mr Laiser hailed the organisers of the TCCA award as it brings awareness to the consumers and service providers for them to improve the services and rebranding and introducing new products in the market to the satisfaction of the consumers.

This year TCCA award was graced by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mr Exaud Silaoneka Kigahe, who promised to continue working closely with bankers, business community and services providers to ensure that there is more sound relations between the two sides.

Absa Bank Tanzania Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations Mr Aron Luhanga said the bank's new vertical card marks the new era of the most unique product offered by the banks to its customers.

"Our new name, new products such vertical card and brand are an expression of our new purpose and strategic direction, which commits us to growing in Africa," said Luhanga.