Tanzania: Seek Immediate Treatment to Malnourished Children - Call

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

TANZANIA Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) has appealed to the public to seek immediate health treatment to malnourished children to enable them grow in good physical or mental condition.

The call has been made by TFNC Food Science and Nutrition Officer Ms Devotha Mushumbuzi who said that children who experience poor growth have the right to access free medication.

"The nutrition status testing for children is important when there is an opportunity to meet children -- especially during this period of health and nutrition month," she said.

She said the move will help to identify and detect children with nutritional problems or malnutrition before the problem becomes serious.

Nutrition status testing is among strategies in the child health and nutrition month campaign to address the problem of malnutrition in children aged below five years, Ms Mushumbuzi said.

According to her, among the services offered during the child health and nutrition month campaigns are measurement of nutritional status by using the Mid -Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).

MUAC tape is a measure used to determine the nutritional status of children older than six months and adults. Also, it is used to diagnose moderate and severe malnutrition.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.