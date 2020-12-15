Tanzania: Seek Immediate Treatment to Malnourished Children - Call

TANZANIA Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) has appealed to the public to seek immediate health treatment to malnourished children to enable them grow in good physical or mental condition.

The call has been made by TFNC Food Science and Nutrition Officer Ms Devotha Mushumbuzi who said that children who experience poor growth have the right to access free medication.

"The nutrition status testing for children is important when there is an opportunity to meet children -- especially during this period of health and nutrition month," she said.

She said the move will help to identify and detect children with nutritional problems or malnutrition before the problem becomes serious.

Nutrition status testing is among strategies in the child health and nutrition month campaign to address the problem of malnutrition in children aged below five years, Ms Mushumbuzi said.

According to her, among the services offered during the child health and nutrition month campaigns are measurement of nutritional status by using the Mid -Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC).

MUAC tape is a measure used to determine the nutritional status of children older than six months and adults. Also, it is used to diagnose moderate and severe malnutrition.