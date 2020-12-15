Kenya: 'Environmentally Friendly' Eldoret Marathon Launch 2021 Race With Trees Pledge

Eldoret City Marathon will be held on April 11, 2021, organisers announced Monday.

The annual race has been listed by Abott World Marathon Majors -- organisers of the world's top six marathons -- as the only race in Kenya with a serious focus on climate action.

Abott World Marathon Majors organise the annual Tokyo, Boston, London, Chicago, Berlin and New York marathons which are the most prestigious on the global circuit.

The Eldoret race, which is organised by the Uasin Gishu County Government in partnership with two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, runs under theme "mitigating climate change through sports."

The race, currently the best paying in Kenya, will see winners in both men's and women's categories go home Sh3.5 million richer with the rewards trickling down to the 20th position in a total prize purse of Sh18 million.

Speaking during the 2021 race's launch in Eldoret Monday, Tanui said being identified by Abott World Marathon Majors is a good step since the race has met some of the laid down procedures for quality, international road races.

"We started the race three years ago and we are happy that Abott World Marathon Majors has given recognition to the race which we want to make better in future.

"The race is going to be big in the next few years because this is the origin of athletics in Kenya," said Tanui.

Tanui also used the launch to warn athletes who are using performance enhancing drugs to get quick money which instead is tarnishing the name of hard working athletes in the country.

Focus on sports tourism

"We shall work with athletes who practice clean sport because already we are in category 'A' on the World Athletics radar in terms of doping.

"The athletes using drugs are also tarnishing the names retired sports men and women," said the retired athlete.

Tanui said they would also focus on sports tourism where athletes from Ethiopia and Uganda will be invited to compete in Eldoret.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said the race is unique since it's the only one that mitigates climate change through planting of trees during the rainy season.

"We want to make the race a different from others by making sure we plant more trees because that's our theme. "Yes, the race is the highest paying in Kenya, but we also need to make sure our environment is conserved and that is my goal as patron," said Mandago.

The governor later toured the Kapseret Forest where the county government in conjunction with Eldoret City Marathon has planted bamboo seedlings and indigenous trees.

The race which was to take place on April, 19 had attracted a good number of athletes after their various races were cancelled across the globe before it was cancelled.

Last year, Mathew Kisorio took the lead after running in 2:12:38 ahead of David Kiplimo who came in second after timing 2:12:51 while Kenneth Kemboi sealed the podium three in 2:15:53.

In the women category, Valary Aiyabei clinched the title after timing 2:27:17 ahead of Kapsait-based Vivian Kiplagat who ran in 2:28:06 while Elizabeth Lumokol was third in 2:33:00.

