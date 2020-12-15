Kenya: Tuwei Lines Up Priorities As Ak Turn 70 Years Old

With Athletics Kenya (AK) taking stock of its achievements at its 70th anniversary celebrations Tuesday, its federation's president Jack Tuwei is already foreseeing a great future as he outlined what he tends to achieve.

Tuwei, a retired Lieutenant General who took over from the late Isaiah Kiplagat in 2015, said his first priory is to fight for the existence of athletics by instituting programs that will end doping in the country.

"We must continue existing, but we can't achieve that when doping is a threat. We must take that battle head on," said Tuwei, adding that he would like to look into the welfare of veteran athletes through the formation of a fund for them.

"Most of them performed well, but never earned anything apart from giving the country fame and honour," Tuwei said.

"My federation wants to look into ways of supporting them and their families, especially through a medical insurance scheme among other things."

Tuwei was speaking Tuesday during a press conference at Riadha House to update the media on the celebrations' preparations.

Tuwei, who hailed his predecessor Kiplagat for constructing a home for athletics at Riadha House, noted that the headquarters is fast becoming small, hence the need for expansion in the near future.

Kiplagat, alongside other AK executive committee members, laid the foundation stone for Riadha House on June 22, 2000, before the building was officially opened by then Sports minister Najib Balala on January 25, 2003.

"We had many offices then and wondered if they will ever be occupied. We have since expanded hence the need for more space in future. We can no longer just sit and wait," said Tuwei, who was flanked by senior vice president Paul Mutwii, treasurer David Miano, chief administrative officer Susan Kamau and director of youth and development, Barnaba Korir.

Tuwei said the federation wants to work on a system that will collect the data for all athletes, right from primary school level to the highest level in the game.

"This will help us identify the athletes to curb age cheating and the general documentation and performance purpose," said Tuwei, adding that they are exploring ways of improving their communication and marketing strategies.

"We might have achieved alot, but I feel haven't done enough to be visible. We need to get more information out to the athletes and the public," said Tuwei, adding that they also intend to enrich their athletics museum at Riadha House with more items and literature.

Tuwei paid tribute to his predecessors on whose foundation the country's athletics is hinged on.

They are Derek Erskine (1950-1964), Musembi Mbathi (1964-1968), Bartonjo Rotich (1968-1972), Charles Mukora (1972-1974), Sam Ongeri (1974-1984), Paul Boit (1984-1992) and Isaiah Kiplagat (1992-2016).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will be the chief guest during the Celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium, where pioneering athletes will be honoured.

