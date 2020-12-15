Burundi: Crews Gear Up for Burundi's Final National Rally Round

Burundi will stage the final round of its national rally championship this weekend.

The event, which was postponed earlier this month due to the death of a senior member of the Club Automobile du Burundi (CAB), will be run over two days starting on Saturday and finishing on Sunday.

The rally will have 12 competitive stages with the longest being 21.80 kilometres and the shortest 4.40km.

The announcement was made by Deputy Secretary General of Club Automobile du Burundi Negamiya Adon, who is also the clerk of the rally. Some of the drivers who pulled out of the event include Kenyan Issa Amwari.

At next year's World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally, competitors will only race through the route on June 21 and 22 driving ordinary cars, unlike in the past when factory teams spent months of testing in preparation for the Safari while taking their own notes.

The route is compact but a true test for drivers' alertness and reliability of cars which will need to be driven flat out without costly errors for one to finish.

While the Kedong Ranch, Hells Gate, Malewa and Loldia sections, within a 40km radius in areas surrounding Naivasha, is a journey to the unknown, Soysambu Conservancy, neighbouring Sleeping Warrior and Elmentaita routes in Gilgil are unpredictable.

The jewel of them all remains the designated Loldia "shakedown", a 5km loop, 30km down Moi South Road from Naivasha town.

It is the complete postcard of breathtaking geographical features. It consists of plains intertwined with forested rocky patches teeming with wildlife.

A World Rally Car is a racing automobile built to the specifications set by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and that competes in the outright class of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The WRC specifications were introduced by the FIA in 1997 as a replacement for Group A regulations.

Power Stage (abbreviated as PS) is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the World Rally Championship.

Additional world championship points are available to the top five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally.

Unlike normal special stage, which is timing to tenth of a second, the timing of Power Stage is to the thousandth of a second.

