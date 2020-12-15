Namibia: Coast Fears Second Wave Ahead of Holiday

COASTAL residents usually prepare to head to the beaches and recreational parks with friends and family from other towns over the festive season.

Most of them, however, say they choose to celebrate at home this year.

Walvis Bay residents particularly had a tough year, as the town was on lockdown for several months after it became the epicentre of Covid-19.

Residents fear that the virus could spread to the coastal towns again, as many Namibians will flock to the coast, despite the increase in cases from other towns.

"Being with family and friends for the holidays is something that we usually all look forward to, but its not worth putting them or ourselves at risk. We need to consider whether we really need to go out to crowded places or rather celebrate safely at home," said resident Martha Herman.

"The fact that we are relaxing even though cases are rising is scary. Everybody wants to be at the coast, but most are not adhering to the safety measures. We fear that another problem will arise for coastal residents," said Lugambo Andreas.

Most people at the coastal towns are still trying to recover from the financial backlash and urge others to consider their situations.

"It is easier for those on continuous payrolls to risk getting the virus, but us, informal traders, only get money when we sell something. We really suffered and are trying to recover. Those that will visit must consider us and stick to the rules," said Enda Petrus.

The worst fear is that the Erongo region might be locked down again after the holidays, causing more job losses and hospital cases.

Some residents said they would rather send their children to the village for the festive season, as they believe there are a few Covid-19 cases there.