Namibia: Coast Fears Second Wave Ahead of Holiday

15 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

COASTAL residents usually prepare to head to the beaches and recreational parks with friends and family from other towns over the festive season.

Most of them, however, say they choose to celebrate at home this year.

Walvis Bay residents particularly had a tough year, as the town was on lockdown for several months after it became the epicentre of Covid-19.

Residents fear that the virus could spread to the coastal towns again, as many Namibians will flock to the coast, despite the increase in cases from other towns.

"Being with family and friends for the holidays is something that we usually all look forward to, but its not worth putting them or ourselves at risk. We need to consider whether we really need to go out to crowded places or rather celebrate safely at home," said resident Martha Herman.

"The fact that we are relaxing even though cases are rising is scary. Everybody wants to be at the coast, but most are not adhering to the safety measures. We fear that another problem will arise for coastal residents," said Lugambo Andreas.

Most people at the coastal towns are still trying to recover from the financial backlash and urge others to consider their situations.

"It is easier for those on continuous payrolls to risk getting the virus, but us, informal traders, only get money when we sell something. We really suffered and are trying to recover. Those that will visit must consider us and stick to the rules," said Enda Petrus.

The worst fear is that the Erongo region might be locked down again after the holidays, causing more job losses and hospital cases.

Some residents said they would rather send their children to the village for the festive season, as they believe there are a few Covid-19 cases there.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.