Nigeria: Kano State Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader Resign

15 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alh Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and the Majority Leader of the House have resigned.

The Speaker announced his resignation in a letter he signed, titled 'Notification of Resignation' and dated 14th December 2020 addressed to the Clerk of the House and office of the Permanent Secretary.

Also, the Majority Leader, in a one-paragraph letter also addressed to the Clerk of the House did not state the reason why he took the action.

However, the Speaker said his resignation was based on personal conviction, while he thanked members of the Assembly for the support they showed him while he was in charge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.