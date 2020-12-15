Nigeria: Senate President Lawan Swears in Seriake, Abiru, Moses, Dadu't

15 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The Senate on Tuesday swore in the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa West.

Also sworn in as Senators were Moses Cleopas, PDP, Bayelsa Central; Adetokunboh Abiru, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos East and Professor Nora Dabu't, APC, Plateau South.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, however, refused to swear in the Senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial District, Stephen Odey.

Odey had arrived the National Assembly complex as early as 8am with supporters from Cross River State in anticipation for the swearing-in.

Odey who was the Senior Legislative Aide, SLA to Governor Ben Ayade as a Senator in the 7th Senator, was however disappointed when his name was not mentioned as one of those to take the oath of office.

With the swearing-in, the number of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senators now stand at 63 while PDP now has 45 Senators.

While Senator Seriake replaced Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Senator Cleopas is replacing Senator Diri Douye; Senator Abiru replacing late Adebayo Osinowo and Dadu't is replacing late Ignatius Longjan.

