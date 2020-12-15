Nigeria: Kano Assembly Elects New Speaker

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The former speaker of the Kano assembly and two other principal officers resigned their positions.

The Kano State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, elected Hamisu Chidari as the new speaker following the resignation of his predecessor.

Mr Chidari emerged speaker following his nomination by the lawmaker representing Wudil constituency in the Assembly, Abdullahi Achika.

The House also elected the lawmaker representing Albasu constituency, Zubairu Masu, as deputy speaker, Labaran Madari (Warawa constituency) as majority leader and Abdullahi Yaryasa (Tudunwada) as deputy majority leader.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported on Tuesday that the immediate past speaker House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Gafasa, and two other principal officers of the legislative body have resigned from their positions.

Mr Gafasa conveyed his decision through a letter to the Clerk of the House, dated December 14.

The speaker did not state the reason for his resignation in the letter.

He, however, thanked his colleagues in the 40-member assembly for their support and prayed to God to guide the new leadership.

Although no reason was given for the resignation, it is believed to be related to recent primaries of the ruling party in the state and inability of the former speaker to demand payment of members allowances and other welfare packages from the executive arm of government.

The recent primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the forthcoming local government elections in Kano caused disaffection among party leaders after some members accused the state government and the party leadership of perpetrating injustice in the exercise.

The member representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, Sha'aban Sharada, had alleged that the party's leadership in Kano Municipal Local Government Area replaced delegates loyal to him prior to the primaries.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

