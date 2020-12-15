Nigeria: Two Reps Defect to APC

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The lawmakers made their decision known in separate letters read by the speaker on Tuesday during plenary.

Two members of the House of Representatives have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers made their decision known in separate letters read by the speaker, on Tuesday, during plenary.

The lawmakers, Datti Yako from Kano State and Danjuma Shittu from Taraba State, both based their reasons for dumping their political parties on leadership crises.

While Mr Yako left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Shittu left the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Yako particularly cited incessant leadership crises in the PDP at the Kano State chapter.

He had defeated the former chairperson of the House Appropriations committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin, during a rerun election ordered by the Court of Appeal in Kaduna last year.

He was said to have been backed by the ruling APC in Kano during the election on the condition that he would defect to the party after his inauguration.

Kicking against their defection, Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu urged the speaker to declare their seats vacant, citing relevant sections of the constitution.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, also urged the speaker to do the same, adding that the facts relied upon is completely in error.

He said a Supreme Court judgement ruled that the only crisis that warrants any lawmaker to change parties is that at the national level.

There have been at least 10 defections since the inauguration of the ninth assembly, with the APC being the beneficiary.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

