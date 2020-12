Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein AlibMwinyi on Monday revoked the appointment of the Secretary to the President, Suleiman Ahmed Saleh.

Mr Saleh was sacked after serving in the position for only 37 days.

President Mwinyi has the power to hire and fire top government officials in accordance with Article 53 of the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984 and Article 12 (3) of the Public Service Act No. 2 of 2011.

Mr Saleh was appointed and sworn in on November, 7 this year to serve the position.