Somalia: Salaam Somalia Bank Provides Free Microfinance to Small Business in Balad Hawo

15 December 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Salaam Somali Bank (SSB) continues to provides free microfinance to small businesses in the country as part of a grant program aimed at improving the fledgling economy.

On Monday, the Bank's branch in the border town of Balad Hawo in the Gedo region has provided free microfinance to the local traders, including women to help improve their small and evolving businesses.

Speaking at the event, one of the beneficiaries of Salaam Somali bank's free microfinance in the town has greatly thanked the Bank for the free microfinance support it provided him that makes sense.

For eleven years in service, Salaam Somali Bank has gained praise for its commitment of improving Somali people's lives through investment and free microfinance fund created to assist local traders.

In addition, the bank based in Mogadishu also supports entrepreneurs by providing early stage and growth financing with active support for specially youth and women entrepreneurs.

The fund aims to empower entrepreneurs with inspiring vision to solve big problems and create commercial solutions in Somalia, a country that has been beset by decades of conflict and famine.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

