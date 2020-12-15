Uganda: Sickle Cell Warriors Receive Phones With Health App for Quick Treatment During Tough Covid-19 Times

At least 10,000 people living with sickle cell anemia, are each to be availed with a smart phone that they can make use of to get treatment from a doctor given the ongoing restrictions caused by Covid-19.

This was revealed by health experts, during the launch aimed at enrolling the first batch of 50 families with sickle cell patients on to the Life Health Network by giving them phones loaded with the CTI applications through which they can connect to doctors.

According to Dr Grace Kaisa, the Director CTI Health, this CTI Life Health Network, will in turn improve access to medical doctors, treatment and general wellbeing of individuals affected by sickle cell disease.

"...the smart phones will promote sickle cell awareness, testing and provide telemedicine services through the life health Call The Clinic (CTC) application,"Dr Kaisa said.

Dr Kiyaga National Coordinator for Sickle Cell disease at the Ministry of Health explains that he believes this idea of offering telemedicine to people living with sickle cells, will work.

He explained that we just need to start try it. I have been discussing with the partners especially on the availability of doctors on call 24/7, so that whenever patients call, they can be attended to.

"I have asked for feedback. We want the clients to tell us their taste of the service. That is if wherever they make their calls, there are people readily available to attend to them. We shall see as it rolls out," Dr Kiyaga said.

He said that he has gotten assured that preparation are already in plan, that is the 24/7 call centre is already up and people can receive care or support.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Euniky Musiimenta the Community Engagement Officer at Uganda Sickle Rescue Foundation (USCRF) said that the idea of integrating sickle cell treatment into digital network is a brain child of USCRF and CTI Africa.

Ms Musiimenta said in Uganda, 20,000 babies are born each year with the genetic defect.

"So we are trying to help these sickle cell warriors and their care takers to reach out to the medical personnel, pharmacies and to get help from psychosocial counselors in pain time. We currently have a COVID-19 situation," she said.