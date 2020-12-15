Kenya: Somalia Severs Ties With Kenya, Diplomats to Exit in 7 Days

The Somali government has cut diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing it of violating Somalia's sovereignty.

In a statement read by Information Minister Osman Dubbe announced the Somali government's decision to cut ties with Kenya ordered Kenyan diplomats in the country to leave within 7 days, starting from today

"The Federal Government of Somalia ensures the independence, sovereignty and unity of the Somali people by the Constitution, laws and international law. The government will not compromise on the freedom, independence and sovereignty of the Somali people, " said the minister as he read the statement.

"Federal Government of Somalia views the people of Kenya as people who love peace and coexistence among the people of the region, and have deep ties with the people of Somalia based on good neighbourliness and cooperation,"

He said that the reason for the decision is taken to respond to violations of political interference by the Kenyan government.

The move by the government came after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta received Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi at the State House house on Monday.

On Sunday evening Somali government announced that it filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan to the Chair of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Abdallah Hamdok over alleged interference in its internal affairs.

The Council are scheduled to meet in Djibouti on the issue on 20th December but it is not clear if President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend the conference.

Thousands of Kenyans are working in various sectors of Somalia's economy risk losing their jobs if Kenya is cited as an enemy.