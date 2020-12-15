Somalia: At Least Six Killed As Somali Troops Clash in Mogadishu

15 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least six people were killed and eight others wounded on Tuesday when Somali government forces clashed in the capital, Mogadishu.

Clashes erupted police dispursing anti Farmaajo protesters in Mogadishu's Kahda district as military who were around the area also started to fire back at the police.

"It started with sporadic gunshots just before and then it escalated into heavy gunfire. When I came out of the house the gunfire died down," said Mohamed Abdi, a resident of the neighbourhood.

Hundreds of angry protesters took to the streets of Yaaqshid, Fagah and Kaaraan districts. Security forces were deployed into the area and security officials were sent to go between the rival troops. What triggered the clash between the troops is still unclear.

Security forces had early Tuesday morning blocked all the major roads in the capital Mogadishu in a bid to stop a planned anti-govt rally.

security forces were seen blocking vehicles and the public from using the roads. Many vehicles were stuck on the main roads of the capital, Mogadishu, causing heavy jams in all streets.

