Botswana: Lechedzani Hopeful Other Boxers Could Still Qualify

14 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — In preparations for Olympic qualifiers, Botswana Boxing Association (BOBA) coach, Lechedzani Master Luza is optimistic that with enough preparations more local boxers will make it to the Olympics.

In an interview on Thursday, he indicated that preparations were progressing well in terms of fitness, adding that boxers came to camp with low fitness levels since they were not training due to COVID-19.

"They are at different fitness levels, some are at about 50 per cent, others at 70-80 per cent," he added. He highlighted that without taking part in international games it would disadvantage the team. He said it was vital to gauge preparedness with international opponents.

He highlighted that if they could organise enough international games from the beginning of the year, more boxers were likely to qualify for the Olympics.

"If players only compete locally, they are not challenged. They need to face boxers from other countries before qualifiers to be in a better shape to qualify," he said.

Master Luza cited 2019 where players travelled to countries such as Thailand and France, adding that there were positive results from such encounters. He noted that other countries had already had more than five international games, saying it was good for their boxers.

