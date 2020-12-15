Nigeria: Omah Lay Is Most Streamed Nigerian Artist for Two Consecutive Weeks

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Ogala

Omah Lay's 'Godly' is the first Nigerian song to occupy the number one spot on the music charts for more than a week.

Omah Lay's latest hit, 'Godly' is the number one song in Nigeria for two consecutive weeks.

This means the groovy track is the first Nigerian song to occupy the number one spot on the charts for more than a week.

Omah Lay is being detained in a Ugandan prison for performing at a sold-out concert in Kampala despite Covid19 social distancing regulations.

His ordeal nonetheless, Omah Lay's songs have become very popular since Sunday when his arrest was confirmed.

Check out the music chart below for the full list of artistes and their songs

s/nSong titleArtisteLast week

1. GodlyOmah Lay1

2. Infinity Olamide ft. Omah Lay2

3. JowoDavido14

4. The Best Davido3

5. Cash AppBella Shmurda ft. Zlatan & Lincoln13

6. Your BodyMayorkun*New

7. Peace of MindRema*New

8. KPKRexxie & MohBad*New

9. LoadingOlamide ft. Bad Boy Timz11

10. TriumphantOlamide ft. Bella Shmurda4

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria curated by Turn Table Charts.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

