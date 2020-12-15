Nigeria: Troops Apprehend 12 Bandits, Collaborators in Zamfara

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The operation was conducted as a sequel to actionable intelligence on the movement of bandits in the area.

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have apprehended seven suspected bandits and five of their collaborators in different operations in Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday, said the operations, which took place on Monday, also resulted in recovery of weapons and logistics.

Mr Enenche said the troops successfully ambushed some marauding bandits around Magizawa, Kani, Zango, Tabanni and Nasamu villages of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara.

He said the operation was conducted sequel to actionable intelligence on the movement of bandits in the area, leading to the arrest of seven bandits.

According to him, many of the bandits were killed, while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

He said that the troops also recovered one magazine with 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the operation.

Mr Enenche said the troops also apprehended a suspected bandits' logistics supplier while attempting to convey 20 brand new motorcycles carefully concealed in a J5 bus, to a suspected bandit's camp.

According to him, the suspect and his conductor confirmed that the consignment was to be delivered to a designated location in Jibia in Katsina state during preliminary investigation.

He said the suspects were currently undergoing further investigation after which they would be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency for further action.

The coordinator also disclosed that four suspected bandits' collaborators were intercepted at Raudama village with an unspecified number of suspected rustled cows.

According to him, the suspects initially claimed to have recovered their cattle from suspected rustlers but preliminary investigation however, revealed that the suspects were beneficiaries of proceeds of cattle rustling.

