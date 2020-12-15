Nigeria: Senate President Swears in Plateau's First Female Senator, Three Others

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Ms Dadu'ut will represent Plateau South, and is replacing Ignatius Longjan who died on February 9.

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria's Senate President, has sworn in the first female senator from Plateau State, Nora Dadu'ut of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ms Dadu'ut will represent Plateau South, and is replacing Ignatius Longjan who died on February 9.

She clinched the seat after winning the December 5 by-election in the state.

Ms Dadu'ut, according to the results announced by INEC, polled 83,141 votes while George Daika, her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 70,838 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Idris Amali, said she defeated her opponent in four of six local councils in the senatorial district, while the PDP candidate won in two local councils.

Mr Lawan also swore in former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Bayelsa West, Cleopas Moses (PDP) representing Bayelsa Central, and Tokunbo Abiru (APC) representing Lagos East.

The senators took their oath of office at the start of plenary on Tuesday. The swearing-in was done by the Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Messrs Dickson and Moses will be replacing Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo who were inaugurated as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa State respectively.

While Mr Abiru will replace Bayo Osinowo who died of complications from COVID-19 in June.

Mrs Dadu'ut's resumption brings the number of female lawmakers in the Senate to eight.

Other female lawmakers are Biodun Olujimi, Oluremi Tinubu, Betty Apiafi and Uche Ekwunife.

Others are Akon Eyakenyi, Stella Oduah and Aishatu Dahiru.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.