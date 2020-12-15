Africa: Victories for Cairo Giants As Egyptian Premier League Kicks Off

Egyptian Premier League new season (2020-21) kicked off last weekend with Match Day 1 fixtures that witnessed just one home victory in nine games.

Defending Champions and 2019-20 CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly were the only home side to grab a win at the new season debut. The Red Devils who finished last season with a remarkable Egyptian League, Cup and CAF Champions League treble started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Misr El Makassa in Cairo.

Tunisian import Ali Maaloul opened the scoring from the spot, but for Marawan Hamdy to equalize just before the break. Two second half goals from Mahmoud "Kahraba" Abdel Moneam and Amr El Soleya gave Al Ahly, who are looking for a sixth consecutive and 43rd overall league title a boasting start.

Meanwhile, rivals and Champions League runners up Zamalek also started their campaign with an away 2-0 victory over hosts Arab Contractors, also in Cairo.

Khaled El Husseiny scored in his own net, and Mostafa Mohamed doubled The White Knights lead late into the game, as Zamalek are seeking their 13th league title and their first since 2015.

Last season CAF Confederation Cup losing finalists Pyramids started the season by conceding a shocking home defeat to Alexandria based Al Ittihad. The visitors managed by legendary Hossam Hassan scored six minutes into injury time to grab a remarkable 2-1 victory in New Cairo suburb.

It was a good start for the promoted sides, as debutants Ceramica Cleopatra managed 2-0 win at El Entag El Harby, fellow newcomers Bank Al Ahly scored late to grab a 1-1 draw with Wadi Degla, while Ghazl El Mahalla held Smouha to 1-1 draw in Alexandria.

Match Day 2 of the 18-teams league will witness an early eyecatcher when Zamalek and Pyramids lock horns on Thursday.