Africa: 2nd Preliminary Round - First Leg Fixtures

15 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The first leg matches of the 2nd Preliminary Round of the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup will take place in various cities across the continent on 22 and 23 December 2020.

The return legs take place on 5 and 6 January 2021, with aggregate winners qualifying to Playoff Round where they face teams relegated from the Total CAF Champions League 2nd Preliminary Round.

Here are the first leg fixtures (All times in GMT):

Tuesday 22 December 2020

13:00 - Monastir US Monastir (Tunisia) VS Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

13:00 - Lusaka NAPSA Stars (Zambia) VS UD Songo (Mozambique)

14:00 - Luanda Sagrada Esperanca (Angola) VS Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

13:00 - Omdurman El Amal Atbara (Sudan) VS Salitas (Burkina Faso)

14:30 - Niamey US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) VS JS Kabylie (Algeria)

16:00 - Cairo Arab Contractors (Egypt) VS Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

16:00 - Alexandria* Al Ittihad (Libya) VS Pyramids (Egypt)

* Match to be played in Alexandria, Egypt due to situation in Libya

Wednesday 23 December 2020

13:00 - Kigali AS Kigali (Rwanda) VS KCCA (Uganda)

13:00 - Lusaka Green Eagles (Zambia) VS Coton Sport (Cameroon)

14:00 - N'Djamena Renaissance (Chad) VS ES Setif (Algeria)

14:00 - Dar Es Salaam Namungo (Tanzania) VS Hilal El Obeid (Sudan)

14:00 - Luanda Bravos Maquis (Angola) VS DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

16:00 - Nouakchott Tevragh Zeina (Mauritania) VS RS Berkane (Morocco)

16:00 - Bloemfontein Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) VS Rivers United (Nigeria)

17:00 - Thies Jaraaf (Senegal) VS FC San Pedro (Cote d'Ivoire)

19:00 - Casablanca TAS (Morocco) VS ESAE (Benin)

