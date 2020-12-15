South Africa: Brexit - Boris Heads for High Noon With Nobody Coming to the Rescue

opinion

EU leaders will never concede a deal that is more favourable to the UK than its remaining 27 members. And for one very good reason: Each one will start to unpick it in its own interest whereupon the biggest, richest and most successful single market in the world would collapse.

The "extra-extra-time" London-Brussels Brexit histrionics were only to be expected, because Boris Johnson and his right-wing Brexiteers have told British voters for years they would get something impossible: all the benefits we've enjoyed for decades within the EU with none of the obligations.

Most of the detailed legal text for a deal has been signed off, leaving the major sticking points, but plenty of confusion in Brussels at what Britain really wants.

The EU offer to the UK was a deal to continue to get full and "unfettered access" for trade if there is continued alignment with the standards of the Single Market Britain has been party to negotiating and respecting for decades.

However if in future, Britain diverges, Brussels will limit access or impose tariffs. At one point last week when Boris Johnson was talking up a No Deal, he was choosing to have no access and full tariffs,...