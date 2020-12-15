Tanzania: Yanga to Play Singida in Friendly Match

LEAGUE leaders Young Africans are set to play a build up match against First Division side, Singida United at Liti Stadium in Singida today.

The build up game has specifically been arranged so as to recharge the team ahead of their next league encounter versus Dodoma FC to be played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Saturday.

Initially, the game was to be held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam but the management of Yanga decided to take the match to Arusha in order to entice their supporters.

After facing Dodoma FC, Yanga will travel to Mbeya Region to play their last match of the first round against debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya on December 23rd.

Thereafter, the team will proceed to face Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga in their first match of the second round before travelling to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup.

Elaborating about the friendly match, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said that it will help to give a chance to other players who do not regularly play.

Moreover, Bumbuli said the heavy 5-0 win they stamped against Mwadui in Shinyanga recently has opened up goal gates of the club in their upcoming encounters.

Yanga lead the 18- team league table with 37 points from 15 games as they slowly march towards the throne of the marathon.

Their target still remains unchanged as they want to win the league title at the end of the season.

From 15 played league matches, Yanga have won 11 games and recorded four draws to maintain their unbeaten run in the unfolding season.

However, their opponents in today's friendly tie Singida United are still struggling in the FDL group B as they lately occupy 9th slot on the 10-team log making their mission to get back into the top flight league next season mountaneous.