Tanzanian Billionaire Subhash Patel Passes Away

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian billionaire businessman and CEO of Motisun Group Subhash Patel has passed away.

Mr. Subhash Patel, the founder and chairman of the group started his business in 1992 with an induction furnace and rolling mill in Dar-Es-Salaam and in the span of two decades he has created an organisation that comprises of more than 15 different companies and has multimillion dollar investments in steel, mining, Cement, plastics, paints, fmcg, food processing, hospitality, construction and cable.

He led the investment & expansion of the group in Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique.

He has been actively involved in social and charitable activities.

He has been the leader of the group from the front and believed that in order to excel one must be completely dedicated to a chosen path.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.