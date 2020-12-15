Tanzanian Billionaire Subhash Patel Passes Away

Tanzanian billionaire businessman and CEO of Motisun Group Subhash Patel has passed away.

Mr. Subhash Patel, the founder and chairman of the group started his business in 1992 with an induction furnace and rolling mill in Dar-Es-Salaam and in the span of two decades he has created an organisation that comprises of more than 15 different companies and has multimillion dollar investments in steel, mining, Cement, plastics, paints, fmcg, food processing, hospitality, construction and cable.

He led the investment & expansion of the group in Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique.

He has been actively involved in social and charitable activities.

He has been the leader of the group from the front and believed that in order to excel one must be completely dedicated to a chosen path.