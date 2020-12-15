Tanzania: Kisusi Focuses On 2021 Basketball Events

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

AFTER coronavirus pandemic outbreak halted this year's Alpha Kisusi Youth Basketball Camp programme, organisers have now set sight to do great things next year.

A youth basketball camp organisers Alpha Kisusi told the 'Daily News' yesterday that they are gearing up to prepare more competitions for 2021 camps.

Kisusi, a former national basketball team member based in USA said that preparations for the next camps have started early to make sure that they conduct one of the best camps.

Kisusi however said that as usual they will organise camps in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to give youths from two sides of the country chance to benefit from the platform.

"Thank God ,I'm doing just well, it has been a difficult year because of coronavirus," he said.

He added that things in America are not that normal due to COVID-19 outbreak and make it difficult also for him to travel for the camps because of global travel restrictions.

"I thought wise and decided to cancel this year's plan, but I have lots of planned events for next year, contemplating on doing great things," he added.

Kisusi though, could not unveil his next year's plans, but insisted that will make it public in due time.

The former national team ace has been conducting basketball camps for youths in the country for the past four years, out of which participants learn more about the sport.

Last year over 100 Under- 18 boys and girls Under 18 attended the third edition of the camp held in Zanzibar and at Ukonga Basketball Academy in Dar es Salaam.

He said that the camps are aimed at promoting and developing the sport from grassroot levels.

The academy strives in bringing the youth together through the game of basketball and emphasizes the importance of education, sports and health.

During the camp he says attendees are basically trained on among other issues, ball handling, shooting, passing, finishing and other skills on defencing.

