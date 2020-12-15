Swaziland PM Who Died of Coronavirus Was Diabetic, His Father Reveals

Ambrose Dlamini, the Prime Minister of Swaziland (eSwatini) who has died of coronavirus aged 52, was a diabetic his father has revealed.

Walter Mphatfwa Dlamini told the Times of eSwatini he had not been told his son had health complications after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He said his son's condition had deteriorated and he died of complications from the virus on Sunday (13 December 2020).

Walter Dlamini is himself diabetic.

The Prime Minister was airlifted to South Africa for treatment after he tested positive but the Swazi Government downplayed the seriousness of his condition. Walter Dlamini said it was the government's decision to send his son to South Africa. Swaziland's health care system is in meltdown and the decision had been criticised as special treatment. Walter Dlamini told the Times, 'We do not know why they decided on that, but we supported the idea as a family, knowing that our child belonged to the State.'

He added nobody from government had contacted him about his son's death.

Ambrose Dlamini had been Prime Minister of Swaziland since 2018. He was not elected but personally appointed by the kingdom's absolute monarch King Mswati III. Dlamini had never stood for elective office in his life.

The King has announced there will be a state funeral for Dlamini at a date to be announced. A seven-person committee has been formed to oversee arrangements.