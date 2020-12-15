Botswana: Hunt for Elusive Medal On

Gaborone — Botswana's most decorated athlete, Amantle Montsho, will once again represent the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Montsho, who is the first Motswana woman to represent the country at the Olympics, will be joined by Galefele Moroko, Christene Botlogetswe, Nijel Amos and Keamogetse Kenosi.

Despite being a shrewd athlete, Montsho has always been eluded by Olympic glory, given that she could not make it to the podium in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

So far, she has World Athletics World Championship and Commonwealth medals, and her desire is to hang her spikes having won an Olympic medal.

Montsho said in an interview that preparations for the Olympics were going well, given that she started training post COVID-19 restrictions.

She said although they were not allowed to train during lockdown, coach Dose Mosimanyane had given them a programme to follow at home.

She said she had been training at home to keep fit, focusing on the goal ahead and working very hard, adding that her coach had already given her positive feedback.

The Maun-born star said she was ready, stressing that she was going to the Olympics to compete, not just participate.

"All I can tell you is that I am going to do well. But for now, I don't want to talk about medals because my coach and I are still working on something," Montsho said.

Source: BOPA