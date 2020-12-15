Tunisia: Covid-19 - 28 Additional Recoveries Reported in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — 28 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Sidi Bouzid, taking the recovery count in the region to 1,547 so far.

Besides, COVID-19 has claimed the life of a woman from Jelma delegation in Sidi Bouzid, bringing the death toll in the region to 81 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest report issued by the Local Health Directorate in Sidi Bouzid.

The region further reported 18 additional infections.

As such, the infection count has risen to 2,027 so far.

According to the same source, the West Sidi Bouzid delegation still has the highest number of infections with 901 reported since the outbreak of the pandemic, followed by East Sidi Bouzid (289), Regueb (148), Cebbala Ouled Asker (137), Jelma (98), Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (92), Bir El Haffey (84), Ouled Haffouz (75) Meknassy (74), Souk Jedid (51), Mezzouna (37), Menzel Bouzaiene (28 cas) and Saïda (13).

8,907 screening tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic in the governorate.