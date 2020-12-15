South Africa: We Must Work Together to Contain the Second Wave

analysis

The festive season now poses the greatest threat to the health and wellbeing of our nation. It poses the greatest threat also to the recovery of our economy.

My fellow South Africans,

It is just 11 days since I last addressed you.

Then I reported on the signs of a resurgence of coronavirus infections in various parts of the country.

On that day, the 3rd of December, our country recorded over 4,400 new cases.

Yesterday, the 13th of December, we recorded nearly 8,000 new cases.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa now stands at 866,127.

These figures are a cause for great concern.

There can no longer be any doubt - the country has entered a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Given the rate at which new cases have grown over the last two weeks, there is every possibility that if we do not act urgently and if we do not act together, the second wave will be more severe than the first wave.

The daily average of new cases nationally over the last seven days is 74% higher than the previous seven days.

In this time, the number of new cases has increased...