South Africa: A Space of Healing and Hope - Philisa Abafazi Bethu's New Family Centre in Retreat

A 10-year goal to open a safe space for her community is finally coming to fruition for Lucinda Evans, a Cape Town activist.

Brightly coloured shipping containers line a field in Retreat, Cape Town, the new safe space set up by Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB), founded by Lucinda Evans. It will become "a space of healing, it will be a safe space".

The site, situated on what used to be a gang hotspot, has been transformed by multiple shipping containers that will make up administration offices, community halls and eight safe spaces for women, children and LBTQIA persons.

Evans, a respected figure in activist circles, is a busy woman. On the day Daily Maverick was scheduled to sit down with her about the new centre, she whisked us off to a fellowship with her seniors' club, which she has run for the past 12 years.

At the fellowship, she asked the seniors what type of services they would like in the new year. Some responded with calls for driving lessons, some wanted assistance with procuring identity documents, and others expressed jubilation at the announcement that there were...