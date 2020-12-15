South Africa: Redefining the Right of the NSPCA to Prosecute for Cruelty

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

In November 2010, two men in Lenasia attempted to kill two camels as part of an Islamic ritual. They were inept, caused immense suffering and the animals had to be shot by an inspector from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to hasten their death. This resulted in a chain of events that has redefined the link between protection of the environment and animal welfare.

First published in Daily Maverick 168 newspaper

The NSPCA referred the camel cruelty matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but it refused to prosecute. It also ruled that the NSPCA had no right to conduct a private prosecution. The association took it to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which also knocked down the right to prosecute.

With the bit in its teeth, the NSPCA approached the Constitutional Court and the result was to change the future of animal welfare in South Africa.

The cruelty issue was parked pending a protracted legal wrangle about who had the right to prosecute. Both the NPA and SCA had blocked the NSPCA from proceeding, saying that, in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, no juristic person was entitled to undertake a private...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.