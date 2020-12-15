South Africa: Redefining the Right of the NSPCA to Prosecute for Cruelty

analysis

In November 2010, two men in Lenasia attempted to kill two camels as part of an Islamic ritual. They were inept, caused immense suffering and the animals had to be shot by an inspector from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to hasten their death. This resulted in a chain of events that has redefined the link between protection of the environment and animal welfare.

First published in Daily Maverick 168 newspaper

The NSPCA referred the camel cruelty matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but it refused to prosecute. It also ruled that the NSPCA had no right to conduct a private prosecution. The association took it to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which also knocked down the right to prosecute.

With the bit in its teeth, the NSPCA approached the Constitutional Court and the result was to change the future of animal welfare in South Africa.

The cruelty issue was parked pending a protracted legal wrangle about who had the right to prosecute. Both the NPA and SCA had blocked the NSPCA from proceeding, saying that, in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, no juristic person was entitled to undertake a private...