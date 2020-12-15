South Africa: This Is Our Kodachrome Moment - SMMEs Should Be the Backbone of Our Economy, Not the Neglected Rump

opinion

By the government's own admission, 90% of all jobs that will be created by 2030 will be in the SMME sector. Future industries are about smaller companies and a company like Kodak is an object lesson: A multimillion-dollar company relegated to history and replaced by a few innovators at Instagram.

This weekend, I spent a considerable amount of time studying the newly released report by financial services company Finfind into South Africa's small business sector. Its findings are both sobering and unsettling, pointing to a sector neglected and undersupported by the government long before the virus outbreak in Wuhan fundamentally altered our established ways of life.

The SA SMME Covid-19 Impact Report surveyed almost 1,500 small businesses, mapping their standing before lockdown and then focusing on the impact of the lockdown over a five-month period, starting at Level 5.

Three top-line findings stood out to me: (1) that over three-quarters of SMMEs experienced a "significant" decrease in revenue; (2) that 99.9 % of those closed businesses which applied for government relief funding were rejected; and (3) that 42.7% of SMMEs have closed since the start of Level 5 lockdown in March of this year.

There is much debate as to...