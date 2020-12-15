South Africa: Cricket SA Acting CEO Suspended As Interim Board Continues to Excavate the Rot

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Another high profile SA cricket administrator faces the sack - this time it's acting Cricket South Africa CEO Kugandrie Govender, who was suspended on Monday.

The interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) continued its clean-up operation with pace and decisiveness as another high profile administrator was sidelined.

Kugandrie Govender, who was until Monday the organisation's acting chief executive officer, was put on gardening leave pending a disciplinary hearing. That hearing will only take place on 28 January 2021 and she remains on full pay until at least that date.

She has been suspended for her role in several incidents where she acted inappropriately, according to evidence contained in the Fundudzi report, which investigated CSA's management collapse over the past two years.

The report has been a roadmap for the interim board to use as it attempts to fulfil its mandate to solve its failed corporate governance issues. It must be doing something right, because it is making enemies wherever it goes.

Govender was the second member of CSA's operational staff to be suspended in the past week. She followed company secretary Welsh Gwaza into a longer-than-expected festive season break.

"This notice sets out allegations of misconduct by Ms Govender...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

