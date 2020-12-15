South Africa: Time Is On Zuma's Side in His Mission to Evade State Capture Grilling

analysis

Jacob Zuma has delayed and avoided participating in the State Capture inquiry at every turn. The former president is not opposing the inquiry's Constitutional Court bid to force him to appear and answer questions, but time is on his side even if the country's top court intervenes.

The State Capture inquiry has lost five weeks of scheduled hearing time due to former president Jacob Zuma's "failure or refusal to appear before the Commission", according to an affidavit submitted by inquiry secretary Itumeleng Mosala to the Constitutional Court.

That doesn't include the week spent in November 2020 on Zuma's application for chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself, which Zondo denied.

Zondo first invited Zuma to give evidence in 2018. The former president appeared for a few days in July 2019 and described a conspiracy against him before withdrawing from proceedings during questioning from evidence leaders.

Zuma hasn't complied with Zondo's directives to submit affidavits on certain testimonies nor has he chosen to reply to any rule 3.3 notices, outlining evidence that implicates him, and hasn't applied to cross-examine a single witness.

On Monday, Zuma indicated that he would not oppose the inquiry's Constitutional Court application to...